Covid-19: NI lockdown rules to be reviewed by ministers
There is speculation Northern Ireland's lockdown restrictions could be extended again when Stormont ministers review them later on Thursday.
Measures were imposed on 26 December to manage the spread of Covid-19, with the executive promising frequent reviews.
The return of some pupils to schools is also due to be discussed by the Northern Ireland Executive.
It is planned that a limited number of year groups will go back to class on 8 March.
However, any wider return of pupils will be a phased one.
BBC News NI understands that young pupils in primary schools or possibly exam classes in post-primary, but not both groups, are most likely to return to class in early March.
Health officials have been urging caution against any easing of the restrictions, warning that relaxations must be gradual.
It falls to the five parties that make up Stormont's power-sharing executive to decide whether to extend restrictions beyond 5 March or begin the process of lifting them.
Health Minister Robin Swann is expected to bring a paper to Thursday's meeting, setting out the latest assessment of Covid-19 statistics in Northern Ireland, along with progress of the vaccination programme.
Minsters will be told that Covid-19-related deaths are falling significantly and that the average number of daily positive tests has fallen from 414 cases to 304.
They will also hear that the average weekly number of hospital admissions have gone from 192 to 106, but that while admissions have slowed many patients recently admitted will remain in hospital for some time to come.
The executive will also consider an update on new variants of the virus.
However, some business organisations have been calling on the executive to set out a plan to help restart Northern Ireland's economy.
On Wednesday, First Minister Arlene Foster said it was important for the executive to set out a "positive" pathway to help society recover from lockdown.
She said she recognised schools needed to reopen fully, businesses needed support and that she was concerned about "many people in relation to their mental health".
The executive's Covid-19 taskforce has been working on a pathway to recovery blueprint, but it is not expected to include indicative reopening dates.
It is also not clear yet when the document is likely to be made public.
What is the situation with NI's schools?
Apart from those in special schools, the vast majority of pupils in pre, primary and post-primary schools have been out of the classroom and learning remotely since Christmas.
The executive had previously decided that some might be able to go back into school on 8 March but said it would discuss that further at Thursday's meeting.
BBC News NI understands that any return will be "phased" by year groups.
Pupils in P1 to P3 in primary schools or those in years 12 to 14 in post-primaries facing exams - though not both groups - are those most likely to be back in school on 8 March.
But that will be a decision that the executive will have to make - though they probably will not take any decision on the return of pupils until next week.
They are also unlikely to give an exact timescale for the wider return of all children to class but it is highly likely that many will not be back in school until after Easter.
Why was NI's lockdown imposed?
It came in response to a large spike in the number of coronavirus cases, which followed a relaxation of some rules in the run-up to Christmas.
The restrictions have meant non-essential retailers have been closed, family gatherings have been prohibited and people have been ordered to stay at home for all but essential reasons.
It was initially imposed for six weeks but on 21 January ministers reviewed the measures and extended them until 5 March at the earliest.
At the time, Mr Swann warned ministerial colleagues that the restrictions could be needed until the start of April in a bid to curb socialising around St Patrick's Day and Easter.
Statistics from the Department of Health had recorded 2,015 deaths related to Covid-19 by Wednesday.
Another 297 cases of the virus were also recorded.
There are currently 434 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 53 being treated in intensive care units, 44 of whom are on ventilators.
The Department of Health said there are 53 active outbreaks in care homes.
Health officials have said Northern Ireland has passed the third wave of the virus but that case numbers and resulting pressures on the health service remain concerning.
More than 418,000 people in Northern Ireland have also received their first Covid-19 vaccine, with the programme set to be extended to include carers and more people with underlying health conditions.
