Dangerous driving jail terms to rise in NI under new plans
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
The maximum jail term for causing death by dangerous driving in NI is set to increase from 14 to 20 years, Justice Minister Naomi Long is proposing.
She outlined the move in talks with the parents of teenagers Enda Dolan and Lesley-Ann McCarragher.
Mr Dolan was killed by dangerous driving in 2014, and Ms McCarragher in 2016.
However the legislative change, subject to assembly approval, is not likely until after the 2022 Stormont election.
Mrs Long's decision follows a review of sentencing policy started in 2016.
In a statement on Wednesday, following her meeting with the families, Mrs Long said the review showed the "deep concern of the public in relation to this issue".
"I want to pay tribute to the Dolan and McCarragher families," she said.
"They have engaged with us to shape our proposed way forward and they have done so with passion and with dignity."
Lives ruined
Miss McCarragher, 19, was jogging along the Monaghan Road, Armagh, when she was struck by a car which did not stop.
The 19-year-old student was airlifted to hospital but died from her injuries.
Nathan Finn, of Keady Road in Armagh, was sentenced to nine years for her death in 2018, with the Court of Appeal reducing this by a year in 2019.
Mr Dolan was killed in Belfast by a motorist who was high on drink and drugs.
The 18-year-old Queen's University student was killed on the Malone Road after a van mounted the footpath and hit him.
He sustained a broken neck and head injuries.
The driver of the van, David Stewart, received a seven year sentence, later increased to nine years on appeal, with half of it to be served behind bars.
Mr Dolan's parents, Peter and Niamh, from Omagh, said their lives had been ruined by the incident, which inflicted a life sentence upon them.
They have campaigned for changes in the law.
'A decent sentence'
Speaking to BBC News NI, Mr Dolan said: "We have been campaigning on this for five years and are delighted.
"It's not going to affect us but if there is a decent sentence set in place then others coming after us might feel they have got a bit more justice.
"We would like it to happen quicker but we understand it will take a while."
A public consultation on the sentencing review in late 2019 showed public support for tougher penalties.
The review also looked at the appropriateness of legislation covering other offences, such as attacks on frontline public workers like health staff and crimes against older people.
In a statement on Thursday, the justice minister said the recommendations discussed with the families included "increasing of the maximum sentence available in Northern Ireland for the offences of causing death by dangerous driving, careless driving while under the influence of drink or drugs or careless driving and refusing to provide a specimen from the current 14 years to 20 years".
She said increased disqualification periods are also proposed, and also extending "the scope of arrangements whereby the director of Public Prosecution can refer a sentence to review if he considers it to be unduly lenient should be extended to all crown court sentences".