Bobby Storey: Belfast City Council cremation report to be published
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
An independent report into how Belfast City Council organised the cremation of republican Bobby Storey is set to be published on Thursday.
The investigation looked into why Mr Storey's relatives were treated differently to eight other families at Roselawn Cemeterey in June 2020.
Carried out by Peter Coll QC, the report was due to be completed by the end of October.
The council has confirmed to the BBC that the investigation has now ended.
In July, the council apologised to the families who were not allowed into the cemetery. Up to 30 friends and relatives of Mr Storey were allowed to do so.
A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: "Party group leaders have been advised that the independent investigation into the events surrounding the cremation of Mr Robert Storey at Roselawn on June 30 2020 has concluded and Peter Coll QC has completed his report.
"Mr Coll will present his findings and share copies of the report with party group leaders on Thursday 18 February after which the report will be made publicly available.
"Council is contacting the families affected to advise that the independent investigation is now complete and a copy of the report is being made available to them, before the report is made publicly available."