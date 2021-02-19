East Belfast: Man is stabbed in 'vicious' attack
A man in his 40s has been stabbed in a "vicious" attack in east Belfast in the early hours of Friday.
Police received a report at around 12:15 GMT that the victim was set upon by three males, stabbed multiple times in the back and beaten around the head.
It happened in an alleyway off Clandeboye Street and Epworth Street.
Police and ambulance staff attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.
'Nasty and vicious'
Det Sgt Dave Verner described the attack as "nasty and vicious" and said one suspect was approximately 35 years old, while the other two were thought to be aged around 16 years old.
All three suspects wore tops with hoods that were pulled up, and scarves covering part of their faces.
The detective appealed to anyone who witnessed the attack, or any suspicious activity, to contact police on the non-emergency 101 number.