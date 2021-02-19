Sinn Féin's Martina Anderson reports 'online abuse' to police
- Published
Sinn Féin's Martina Anderson has said she has reported abusive online comments to the police, including threats of sexual violence.
The Foyle MLA called for "zero tolerance of online abuse".
"No person in any walk of life, public or otherwise, should have to to put up with this," she added.
She called on those in public life to "come together and stand against online abuse to send those responsible a clear message that it will not be tolerated".
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it does "not discuss the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this".
"However, if we receive information that a person's life may be at risk we will inform them accordingly. We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk," it added.
In 2018, DUP MLA Carla Lockhart called for more controls on social media after receiving "very personal" abuse on Twitter.
She said the comments were aimed at her and party leader Arlene Foster.