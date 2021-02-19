Richard Gerard Boyle: Police appeal over Belfast hit-and-run
- Published
Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run in west Belfast have issued an updated appeal for information.
Richard Gerard Boyle, 42, was walking on the Stewartstown Road when he was hit just before 22:20 GMT on Friday 5 February.
Mr Boyle, who was from Dunmurry, was taken to hospital where he later died.
The police appeal is in relation to a dark blue Volkswagen Golf they recovered after the incident.
Two men, aged 22 and 23, were arrested in connection with the incident and then released on police bail pending further enquiries.
"A short time after the collision, we recovered a partially burnt out, dark blue Volkswagen Golf R from the Norfolk Way/Norglen Gardens area which we believe was the only vehicle involved," PSNI Det Insp Carol Dane said.
"While we have spoken with a number of witnesses and recovered CCTV from the area, we are again appealing for any witnesses who have yet [to] come forward to contact detectives.
"Specifically, we would like to speak with anyone who saw a dark blue Volkswagen Golf R in west Belfast (similar to the car pictured) or on the M1 between the Broadway and Blacks Road junctions on Friday 5th February 2021 between 9.30pm and 10.30pm, or who has dashcam footage of it, to contact us."
The police appealed to anyone "who saw the occupants of this vehicle, or who may have any other information that could assist our ongoing investigation" to contact them.