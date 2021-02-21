East Belfast: Thieves break into cars and steal charity cash
Thieves have damaged five cars on one Belfast street and burgled a nearby newsagents in a series of incidents that may be linked, police say.
At about 07:20 GMT on Sunday, officers were called to Dunraven Avenue where two men were seen smashing car windows.
Cash, passports and medication were among items stolen from the vehicles.
About 20 minutes later, police were told a newsagents on Orby Drive had been broken into overnight by burglars who took money and a charity cash box.
They also stole confectionary, packages and courier company's barcode reader from the newsagents during the burglary, which happened at about 04:00 GMT.
'Appalling'
Cllr Séamas de Faoite condemned the robbers and urged witnesses to contact police.
"These are difficult times for everyone, but particularly for many charities who have seen their fundraising activities significantly curbed due to pandemic restrictions," the SDLP councillor said.
He added it was "appalling" that anyone would seek to steal money raised by the Orangefield community and their local newsagents to support worthy causes.
In a statement, police said detectives are investigating a link between the incidents and have appealed for information.