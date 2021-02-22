Brexit: NI supermarkets face new rules for GB meat products
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Supermarkets bringing meat products from Great Britain to Northern Ireland face new bureaucracy from Monday.
The change is a consequence of Brexit and the Irish Sea border.
Retailers must now use Export Health Certificates (EHCs) to import chilled, processed meat - this covers products like fresh sausages and minced meat.
NI has remained part of the EU's single market for goods, which means that food products entering from the rest of the UK must undergo EU import procedures.
Central to this are EHCs - a certificate signed by a vet for every consignment of products of animal origin - meat, fish, dairy and eggs.
Supermarkets have been given a "grace period" until April where they do not need EHCs for most products.
However, the EU considers some meat products to be high-risk goods so they now require EHCs.
Retailers see the new processes for meat as the first real test for how the EHC process will work when the grace period expires.
The UK government has asked the EU to extend the grace periods until 2023.
The Joint Committee, the UK-EU body overseeing the NI Brexit deal, will meet this week and may reach a decision on grace periods.
Some meat products face an outright ban from GB-NI export in July unless further agreement can be reached.
The UK government is helping businesses with the cost of EHCs through its Movement Assistance Scheme.