DIY SOS: Bangor family's life 'changed overnight' by show
- Published
It's not often a TV show can change the life of an entire family.
But BBC home renovation programme DIY SOS did just that on its first visit to Bangor, County Down, where the team met the McCreight family.
Health conditions mean Mandy, a mother-of-two, has been confined mostly to her bedroom, unable to negotiate stairs regularly.
Her husband Davy, her registered carer, juggled that role with being a father to Ben and Kara, who also have health needs.
With their living conditions posing many challenges for the family, Mandy sent off an application to the show without any expectation of success.
Not only were the family accepted, leading to the SOS crew touching down in Bangor during the summer of 2019, but the trip meant a homecoming for one of its team members.
Programme build manager Mark Millar, who now lives in Bristol, was raised in the town but left about 34 years ago.
He has described the Bangor DIY SOS as the "proudest moment" of his building career.
"It's been the most incredible experience," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"When I got the message and I saw the email... I saw the postcode and I nearly passed out, it was like 400 metres from where I grew up."
'Thankful for the rest of our lives'
When Mandy applied for the show, the issue was the house was unsuitable to her needs and kept her mostly upstairs except when she had to go to hospital.
She has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome that affects the body's connective tissue, as well a number of other health conditions that affect her heart and digestive system.
She uses a powerchair - or electric wheelchair - but the house was impossible for her to navigate, meaning she was left "completely isolated".
Mark called the house a "logistical nightmare".
"The house was built on a hill, it drops away, everything was going to be difficult... everything was against us," he said.
"It was very difficult but you know what, it was just an absolutely amazing challenge.
"We took a house that was totally unsuitable for Mandy and her family, and turned it into a home that will be there for the future and work for them in every way."
Mandy said she had "completely lost hope" before DIY SOS came to the rescue.
"Every avenue I'd went down to try and get our housing problems rectified, I just kept hitting brick wall after brick wall," she said.
"I can't manage the stairs, so the easiest thing for me to do was once I got up those stairs I just stayed there until I had to come back down them again, which meant I'd be staying up in my bedroom for weeks on end until I had to leave the house.
"The main problem was I wasn't being a very good mum when I wasn't with them."
With a comprehensive job of work on their hands, the DIY SOS crew set about reconfiguring the house's layout, with appropriate bedrooms and a wet-room that has direct access for carers.
Doors were widened and a new lift installed to access upstairs.
The kitchen was also redesigned to give the family more space and allow Ben the change to pursue his desire to learn catering, while also facilitating the one-to-one supervision he needs.
"It was overwhelming, because room, after room, after room was absolutely amazing, " said Mandy.
"Not only can I now access the whole house, the house is just absolutely stunning, it's a pleasure to live here.
"The Bangor Big Build was a huge success because it changed my family's life overnight, we'll be thankful for the rest of our lives."
DIY SOS: The Big Build is on BBC One on Monday 22 February at 9pm and also available on BBC iPlayer.