Weather warning: Storms forecast for NI on Tuesday
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
Weather warnings have been issued ahead of very stormy weather on Tuesday.
An area of low pressure is set to bring heavy downpours of rain and severe gusts of wind, especially around the coast.
The Met Office has warned that up to 30mm of rain can be expected to fall quite widely. High ground such as the Mourne Mountains could have up to 60mm of rain.
As the ground is already saturated, this could lead to flooding.
A Met Office rainfall warning comes into place from 03:00 GMT until midnight on Tuesday.
Separately, a warning for strong winds has also been issued by the Met Office from 02:00 to 18:00 GMT.
Gusts of wind reaching a speed of up to 70mph are expected around the coastline of counties Antrim and Down.
South-westerly gusts of wind could reach speeds of up to 50-60 mph inland on Tuesday morning.
However, winds are expected to ease inland as the day goes on with the strongest gusts remaining around coastal areas.
A series of warnings have also been issued across the Republic of Ireland by Met Éireann.
A status orange warning - the second highest level - is in place for rain in Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford.
The organisation is warning that up to 80mm of rain could fall over mountainous regions.
Wind warnings have also been issued.
Although Wednesday and Thursday will remain breezy at times with a few scattered showers, high pressure is expected to build by the weekend bringing drier and calmer weather.