BBC News

Coronavirus: NI's five-step plan to ease lockdown

Published
Related Topics

The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed a five-step plan for easing the Covid-19 lockdown.

Unlike plans announced in England and Scotland, NI's blueprint does not include a timetable.

Progression for each of the nine pathways - across social and business settings - will depend on certain public health criteria being met.

The executive must review its coronavirus restrictions regularly, with the next due on 18 March.

Step one represents the current lockdown restrictions, with steps two to four representing an easing of the rules and the final step entitled preparing for the future.

The plan will be published shortly by the Executive Office, but BBC News NI has seen detail of the plan and what it means for different sectors.

Step one:

  • Contact limited to own household and support bubble
  • Up to six from two households can meet outdoors not at a private dwelling

Step two:

  • Up to six people from two households can meet outdoors at a private dwelling
  • Up to 10 people from two households can meet outdoors not at a private dwelling
  • Stay at home messaging relaxed

Step three:

  • Up to six people from two households can meet indoors in a private dwelling
  • Increased numbers allowed for organised gatherings not at a private dwelling
  • Restricted numbers allowed indoors not at a private dwelling

Step four:

  • Up to 10 from two households can meet indoors and outdoors in private dwellings
  • No household limits on meeting outdoors not at a private dwelling
  • Overnight stays allowed
  • Increased numbers allowed indoors not at a private dwelling

Step five:

  • Households limits lifted in private dwellings
  • Organised outdoors gatherings are limited only by risk assessment and mitigations

Step one:

  • School buildings closed except for vulnerable and key workers' children
  • Higher and Further Education students and apprentices essential face-to-face learning permitted
  • Special schools, EOTAS and childcare open
  • Targeted youth services and interventions

Step two:

  • Partial return to classroom teaching
  • Remote and online learning remains an option
  • Partial return to practical face-to-face learning for Further Educations students and apprentices
  • Partial re-opening of generic youth services

Step three:

  • Full return to classroom teaching for schools
  • Wider range of outdoor learning has resumed
  • Extended Schools activity has resumed
  • Further re-opening of generic youth services

Step four:

  • Increased face-to-face teaching for HE and FE students, and apprentices
  • Inter-schools sport allowed
  • School clubs, FE colleges and university student extra-curricular and support activities and youth services resume

Step five:

  • FE colleges and universities moves towards more face-to face teaching
  • Spectators allowed at school sports and performance events

Step one:

  • Remote working is the default position
  • Those who cannot work from home can attend work

Step two:

  • Relaxation of restrictions on workplace attendance
  • Working from home where possible remains the recommended approach

Step three:

  • Phased return to on-site work and office spaces
  • Seminars and meetings can take place

Step four:

  • Revised risk assessments allow more workplaces to reopen
  • Work conferences can resume

Step five:

  • Workplaces fully reopen

Step one:

  • Essential retail only
  • Non-essential retail is closed, including click-and-collect
  • All close contact services closed
  • Curfew on alcohol off-sales

Step two:

  • Click-and-collect for non-essential retail allowed
  • Driving lessons and tests can resume

Step three:

  • All non-essential retail now open
  • Off-sales curfew lifted
  • Close-contact services can resume, with mitigations

Step four:

  • All close-contact services open without appointments, with remaining mitigations
  • Increased in-store capacity in all retail

Step five:

  • All retail and close contact services open with reduced mitigations

Step one:

  • All hospitality closed, except for takeaway sales
  • 23:00 GMT takeaway curfew

Step two:

  • Curfews lifted on takeaway
  • Premises where alcohol cannot be consumed open with table service, six people from two households

Step three:

  • Premises where alcohol can be consumed, excluding wet pubs, open with table service and only people from two households

Step four:

  • Wet pubs open with table service, six people from two households
  • Limited entertainment relaxations

Step five:

  • Bar service permitted in wet pubs
  • Six people from two households rule relaxed to any number
  • Live entertainment in hospitality venues
  • Nightclubs open

Step one:

  • 25 guest limit at civil partnerships, marriages and funerals
  • Pre and post-gatherings not permitted

Step two:

  • Return to services in places of worship with a risk assessment
  • Increased numbers at indoor and outdoor civil partnerships, marriages and funerals with a risk assessment

Step three:

  • Receptions can take place with mitigations and limited numbers
  • Pre and post-funeral gatherings can take place, with mitigations and limited numbers

Step four:

  • No upper limit on numbers for pre and post-gatherings for civil partnerships, marriages and funerals, determined by venue risk assessment
  • Limited live music at receptions

Step five:

  • Further mitigations relaxed for pre and post-gatherings for civil partnerships, marriages and funerals
  • Live music, entertainment and dancing at receptions

Step one:

  • Outdoor exercise with own household or one other person - stay in local area
  • Training and competition for elite athletes permitted

Step two:

  • Outdoor sports facilities re-open for training and organised group activities
  • Outdoor competitive sport can resume with no spectators

Step three:

  • Leisure centres and all indoor sports facilities reopen, including swimming pools and gyms
  • Indoor group activities and classes resume
  • Leisure activity venues reopen, including soft play

Step four:

  • Limited number of outdoor spectators allowed
  • Limited number of indoor spectators allowed

Step five:

  • Further outdoor spectators allowed
  • Further indoor spectators allowed

Step one:

  • Indoor and some outdoor visitor attractions closed
  • All indoor seated venues closed
  • Theatres and concert venues open for rehearsal and recording

Step two:

  • All outdoor visitor attractions reopen

Step three:

  • Indoor visitor attractions, including heritage sites reopen
  • Libraries reopen
  • Low-risk activities including organised rehearsal and practice can take place

Step four:

  • Seated venues including theatres, concert venues and cinemas reopen
  • Amateur and youth performance activity can take place, with mitigations
  • Outdoor organised events can take place, with limited numbers

Step five:

  • Larger outdoor organised events, concerts and festivals can take place

Step one:

  • Public transport with safety measures in place
  • All tourist accommodation closed, with exceptions
  • Essential travel only

Step two:

  • Public transport capacity increases in line with demand, within limits of social distancing requirements

Step three:

  • Caravan sites open, but shared facilities remain closed
  • Hotels, guest houses and B&Bs reopen, with mitigations
  • Public transport returns to full service, with mitigations

Step four:

  • Hostels, bunkhouses, campsites and other accommodation with shared facilities open
  • Campus accommodation for tourism purposes open
  • Hotels can offer wider range of services beyond accommodation and meals

Step five:

  • Public transport running at full service with reduced mitigations
  • Preparing for the full return of leisure travel

Related Topics