Brexit: Mid and East Antrim Council rejects inquiry into port checks decision
- Published
Mid and East Antrim councillors have voted against holding an independent investigation into the decision to remove council staff from post-Brexit checks at Larne Port.
The proposal to hold an investigation was defeated by 26 votes to 11.
Staff were withdrawn temporarily on 1 February after graffiti appeared on walls in the area protesting about new the Irish Sea border.
The chief constable later said there was no evidence of a "credible threat".
On Tuesday evening, the Alliance Party put forward a motion calling for an independent investigation into what it described as "apparent discrepancies around information provided" before the council unanimously decided to withdraw the staff at the start of this month.
But the party was accused of "inflaming the situation" and the proposal was defeated.
There was one abstention.