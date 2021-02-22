Mosside shooting: Man wounded in gun attack
A man has been shot in an attack in Mosside, County Antrim, police have said.
Officers were called to the shooting at a property in Mosside Gardens just after 19:30 GMT.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was also called and sent an emergency crew and a rapid response paramedic to the scene.
The man was taken to hospital to the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine for treatment to his injuries.
Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.