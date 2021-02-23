Flood risk as stormy weather hits Northern Ireland
- Published
The Met Office has issued warning of wind, rain and a risk of flooding in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
A yellow warning for rain is in place from 03:00 GMT until midnight.
There could be gusts in excess of 60mph (97km/h), particularly towards the east coast and there is a risk of surface-water flooding.
In spite of the wind and rain it is expected to be a very mild day, with temperatures between 12C and 14C.
Travel warning
Travellers have been warned to expect in places due the strong wind.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service warned people that if they did have to travel, to "please be careful on the roads, slow down and expect the unexpected."
There's some pretty bad wind and rain out there today.— Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) February 23, 2021
If you do have to travel, please be careful on the roads, slow down and expect the unexpected. https://t.co/lLK9DCcUqs
The Stormont agriculture department has advised the public not to visit forests, country parks or nature reserves due to the risk of falling branches and debris.
Public transport provider Translink will be posting any delays due to bad weather on its Twitter account.
Please RT: In line with the weather warnings issued by @metofficeNI for high winds on 23 Feb, we are advising the public not to visit Forests, Country Parks and Nature Reserves due to increased risks associated with falling branches and debris. Thank you for your co-operation. pic.twitter.com/5ZXyurHvvn— DAERA (@daera_ni) February 22, 2021
There have already been reports of fallen trees across Northern Ireland due to strong gusts of wind.
People affected by flooding can call the Flooding Incident Line on 0300 2000 100.
NIE Networks, which operates the electricity network, said that if power is affected or if anyone sees any lines or poles broken people should stay clear and contact them immediately on 03457 643 643.
It's a 🌬️ windy day in the west and northwest where there are gales, and severe gales in places. Some travel delays are likely so allow extra time for any essential journeys 🚗— Met Office (@metoffice) February 23, 2021
⚠️ Warnings ⚠️ have been issued 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/LyZyXRLxMV
The gales subside for Tuesday evening and overnight.
It is expected to be a mild night with temperatures between 7C and 9C.
The Irish meteorological service Met Éireann has issued a warning that gusts could reach speeds of between 56mph (90km/h) and 68mph (110km/h).
Wet and windy today as pulses of heavy rain move northwards across the country with a continued risk of localised flooding. Strong and gusty southerly winds will be particularly strong along southern coasts this morning as gales develop near coasts. Highs of 10 to 13 degrees. pic.twitter.com/oP86CgOFeN— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 23, 2021
In Scotland there is a warning that properties in parts of the country could be hit by floods as forecasters predict a band of heavy rain across the country.
Up to 120mm (5in) of rain could fall on some areas over a 36-hour period on Tuesday and Wednesday.