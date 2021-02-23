Covid-19: NI's high street task force meets for first time
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
- Published
The first meeting of Northern Ireland's high street task force has taken place, BBC News NI understands.
The body was announced in August and aims to explore ways to revitalise town and city centres.
The high street across the UK has suffered big losses due to coronavirus restrictions and nearly 180,000 retail jobs were lost in 2020.
Consumers changing habits and moves to online shopping have also created challenges for retailers.
The membership of the task force includes:
- Five Stormont departments
- Retail NI
- Hospitality Ulster
- Northern Ireland Retail Consortium
- Trade unions
- Federation of Small Businesses
- Ulster University and Queen's University
- Business owner Chris Suitor
Several other organisations are also involved and are expected to attend meetings.
The Committee for the Executive Office heard evidence about the task force on 3 February.
It will be chaired by Junior Ministers Gary Middleton MLA and Declan Kearney MLA.