West Belfast: Family home targeted in shooting
A family of five is in shock after a gun attack at their west Belfast home.
A number of shots were fired at the house on St Bernadette's Avenue in Ballymurphy at about 20:50 GMT on Tuesday.
A man in his 30s, a woman in her 20s and three children were inside at the time.
No-one was injured but police described it as a "reckless attack" which could easily have led to someone being killed.
PSNI Det Sgt Eric Fairfield said: "We are fortunate no-one was physically injured as a result of it but, as you can imagine, this was a distressing ordeal for the victims.
"The very fact those behind this reckless attack thought it was acceptable to fire shots at a house in a built-up area shows the contempt they have for people in their community.
"The bullets could have strayed at any moment and hit someone passing by.
"This is utterly appalling and needs to stop."
Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.