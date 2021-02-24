Craigall Rocks: Conservationists' plea to quarry firm
By Conor Macauley
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
Conservationists have called on one of Northern Ireland's biggest quarry companies not to remove important woodland at one of its sites.
Craigall Rocks outside Kilrea supports a rich diversity of plants and has been designated an important conservation nature area.
It is beside Bradley's Quarry which is operated by F P McCann.
In recent weeks, diggers have begun removing trees and other vegetation from part of the site.
Ecologist James Rainey, a woodland expert, said the trees, predominately oak, had grown up amongst a large boulder field which had protected them and other unusual plants over the years.
He said he had spoken to the company to ask them to work around the small woodland because of its importance.
"That woodland, we can't get it back. No amount of money can put that woodland, which could be centuries, or even older back into the landscape.
"So I'm appealing to FP McCann to stop works in that area and focus on other parts of the quarry."
Craigall Rocks is the only site in Northern Ireland where a priority grass species, the wood small-reed, is believed to have a foothold.
While it has been made a Site of Local Nature Conservation Importance under planning law, it is believed the quarry's planning permission pre-dates the designation.
The Environment Agency ran checks after the clearance work was reported to it.
It said quarry owners had agreed to stop while it carried out its assessments.
The agency decided the planned work would not have a significant adverse impact on the amount of sessile oak habitat in Northern Ireland and it would not be getting involved.
In a statement it said it had "completed damage assessments", had concluded that the impact did not reach the threshold necessary under the relevant regulations and it would not taking any further action.
It said FP McCann was aware of its obligations to protected species and it noted that the tree works had been undertaken outside the bird breeding season.
The company was approached for comment but has not yet responded.