Covid-19: NI records two more coronavirus related deaths
A further two Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland.
The department's coronavirus death toll now stands at 2,043.
The latest figures, released on Wednesday show 260 new positive cases of the virus in Northern Ireland.
There are also 356 people being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals, with 44 of those patients being treated in intensive case units (ICU), of those patients in ICU, 35 are ventilated.
On Tuesday the Department of Health confirmed that the South Africa variant had been detected in Northern Ireland.
It is the first time the variant has been found in Northern Ireland, it was previously detected in the Republic of Ireland last month.