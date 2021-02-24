NI Protocol: DUP says guide dog owners 'disadvantaged'
The protocol disadvantages those travelling from NI to other parts of the UK with their guide dogs, according to the DUP.
South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford says travellers who use guide dogs are experiencing difficulties because their dogs are being classified as pets and require paperwork.
It would affect those who are blind and partially sighted,
Christopher Stalford says this is " cruel " and needs to be changed.
He was speaking at a Stormont committee meeting which was taking evidence about Brexit.
His comments come after his party colleague Pam Cameron confirmed she had written to the Equality Commission to see if guide dogs owners were being discriminated against under disability legislation.
'Interference'
Junior Minister Declan Kearney said the situation regarding guide dogs was "wrong" and the Sinn Fein MLA said it "needs resolved".
He said the protocol was "here to stay" although "flexibilities need to be looked after".
DUP Junior Minister Gary Middleton, whose party opposes the protocol, said this was another example of "interference in our everyday lives".
He said the issue regarding guide dogs was "not practical" and needs to be addressed.
The DUP's Pam Cameron also raised the issue of new guide dogs coming into Northern Ireland from Great Britain.
The Guide Dogs organisation, a charity which trains guide dogs, has previously called for action to be taken over the same issue.
Speaking to BBC News NI in January, the organisation called the barriers to travel a "massive disappointment".
It may also mean dogs being sent to NI for training, may miss out on a crucial window of socialisation.
Under the current rules, a puppy can only travel if it has a valid rabies vaccination certificate, an injection it can only get at 12 weeks old, followed by a three week travel restriction.
The most critical window for socialising a dog and training it is from weeks nine to 16.
A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) spokeswoman previously said the department was "working closely with the assembly to ensure a long-term solution which supports pet owners and assistance dog users entering Northern Ireland."