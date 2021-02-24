Royal Television Society award for NI cameraman
- Published
A BBC News cameraman from Northern Ireland has been honoured by the Royal Television Society (RTS).
David McIlveen won Camera Operator of the Year at the RTS Journalism Awards on Wednesday.
Judges said he had "demonstrated a mastery of composition and lighting" in his work for BBC News at Ten.
Mr McIlveen has filmed special reports for the BBC during the pandemic, including a series from the coronavirus wards at the Royal London Hospital.
He is a senior camera journalist based in Belfast where he works with the BBC's Ireland Bureau.
He tweeted that he was "absolutely delighted and amazed" with the award.
Absolutely delighted and amazed to win @RTS_media camera op of the year. It’s such a huge honour - it wouldn’t have happened without @sampiranty - he’s the best. The work of @NatalieReuters and Dan Morgan was incredible last year and I’m so pleased to even be in their company. https://t.co/k33bF45xbR— David McIlveen (@DeeMcIlveen) February 24, 2021
Morwen Williams, BBC News Head of UK Operations, said his win was "richly deserved" calling him "simply one of the outstanding camera journalists of his generation".
She added: "His filming inside the ICU at the Royal London Hospital portrayed the pressures on our hospitals at the peak of the April pandemic in a vivid but highly sensitive way and had a huge impact on our audiences. Well done Davy".
The awards recognise creative and excellent journalism by UK based news organisations.
The RTS hosted their annual awards ceremony online on Wednesday."This has been an incredibly challenging year for all journalists and news organisations," awards chair Simon Bucks said.
He added: "Despite the difficulties of covering the Covid-19 pandemic, all the broadcasters who enter these awards have distinguished themselves with some remarkable coverage and every one of the nominees would have been a worthy winner".