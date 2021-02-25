East Belfast: Four released in Pitt Park incident investigation
Four men who were arrested over a gathering of masked men in east Belfast have been released, pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
The men, aged 33, 35, 46 and 54, were detained on Wednesday by the PSNI's Criminal Investigation Branch and Paramilitary Crime Task Force.
Police said it followed a "significant gathering" in Pitt Park on 2 February.
It was alleged in court last week that the gathering was linked to the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).
That claim was made when three men appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court, jointly charged with unlawful assembly and affray and were remanded in custody.