More than 323,000 waiting for first consultant appointment
- Published
More than 323,000 people were still waiting for a first appointment with a consultant at the end of December 2020, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
That is up 18,000 on December 2019, but 4,000 fewer than the previous quarter.
Fifty-one percent of patients waited more than 52 weeks for a first consultant-led outpatient appointment
The 2020/21 target for outpatient waiting times states that no patient should be waiting longer than 52 weeks.
It also says at least 50% of patients should wait no longer than nine weeks for a first outpatient appointment
NI's chief nursing officer said there was "no quick fix" for waiting lists.
'Waiting in pain'
Speaking to Stormont's health committee, Prof Charlotte McArdle said it would "take a significant amount of money" to rectify backlogs in the system.
"What we're proposing to do is prioritise people on clinical need, to make sure that those most in need are treated at the top of the queue.
"I realise for people waiting in pain, who have been waiting a very long time, that will be very disappointing news for them that there's no quick fix for this."
The latest waiting time statistics show that 105,159 patients were waiting to be admitted to hospitals.
Department of Health targets say 55% should wait no longer that 13 weeks. but as of December 81% of people had waited longer.
More than half, 56,242 people, were waiting more than 52 weeks for either an inpatient or day case admission.
Some of the longest waiting lists were for hip and knee replacements and cataract procedures.
'I had to borrow money from my sons for surgery'
By Leslie-Anne McKeown
Liz McLucas is finally looking forward to the future.
She is is due to become a grandmother for the first time this summer.
After a hip replacement last month, the County Down woman is pain-free for the first time in over two years.
But her road to recovery has come at a cost - 12,500 euros to be precise - with the decision to pay for private surgery almost as agonising as the chronic pain that confined her to bed for much of the past 12 months.
"I had to borrow the money off my sons," she told BBC News NI.
"What mother wants to turn round and ask her children for money?
"They offered, but to accept money from your children - you don't do that - it's the mother who gives money to the kids not the kids who give money to the mother," she said.
"I had absolutely no option," she added.