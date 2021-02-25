Ballycastle: Three arrested after man in 20s stabbed
Three men have been arrested after a man in his 20s was stabbed in Ballycastle, County Antrim.
Police received a report of the stabbing at a house on Fogarty Crescent at 07.50 GMT on Thursday.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
Three men, aged 26, 29 and 32, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including aggravated burglary with intent to steal and grievous bodily harm with intent.
They remain in custody.