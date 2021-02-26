Coronavirus: NI's weekly Covid-related death toll falls again
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
There has been another fall in the weekly number of Covid-19-related deaths registered in Northern Ireland.
The virus was mentioned on 78 death certificates in the week to 19 February, said the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).
That is a decrease of 21 on the previous week's toll of 99.
It is also the fourth consecutive week that the number has fallen since the record high of 182 reported on 22 January.
It takes Nisra's total of Covid-19-related registered deaths to 2,751.
The Department of Health's total for the same date, based on a positive test result being recorded, was 2,026.
Recording mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test, is the reason why Nisra's figures are higher than that recorded by the department.
Vaccination rollout
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, which advises the UK government on vaccine roll-out, has said vaccinating people in order of age is the fastest way to cut Covid-19 deaths.
Priority based on jobs would be "more complex" and could slow down the programme, they said.
Once all at-risk groups in phase one have been offered at least one dose of the vaccine, people in their 40s will be next in line, followed by those aged 30-39.
Men and people from ethnic minority communities are strongly advised to get a vaccine as soon as it is offered.
Teachers and police officers have campaigned to be prioritised in the next phase - but they will now be vaccinated in line with their age group.
All four nations of the UK will follow the recommended approach.
On Friday, Nisra said there have been 1,802 Covid-19-related deaths in hospitals, including the deaths of 230 care home residents.
Taking that figure, and the 753 who died in care homes, it means care home residents account for just over a third (35.5%) of all Covid-19-related deaths.
Covid-19-related deaths were also recorded in hospices (0.5%) and other residential locations (7.2%).
Deaths in care homes and hospitals involved 176 separate establishments.
People aged 75 and over account for just over three-quarters of all Covid-19 related registered deaths (76.8%) between 19 March 2020 and 19 February this year.
That proportion has been decreasing in recent weeks.
Seven local government districts have had a higher proportion of all Covid-19-related deaths compared with their share of all deaths.
Mid-Ulster had the highest proportion of Covid-19-related deaths (7.9%) relative to its share of all deaths (6.4%) in Northern Ireland.
The provisional number of deaths from all causes for the week ending 19 February was 352.
That is 30 fewer than the previous week and 41 more than the five-year average for the time of year which is 311.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which has looked at the evidence on best how to reduce serious illness and death from Covid-19 in phase two of the UK's vaccination programme, says prioritising certain jobs could leave some vulnerable people waiting longer for a first dose.
It says the following groups should be prioritised, once all at-risk groups in phase one have been offered at least one dose of the vaccine:
- all those aged 40-49 years
- all those aged 30-39 years
- all those aged 18-29 years
And it strongly advises some particular groups to take up a vaccine as soon as it is offered. They are:
- men
- people from black, Asian and minority ethnic communities
- people with a BMI over 30
- people living in poorer neighbourhoods
During the height of the third wave of Covid-19 hospital admissions last month, military personnel were deployed to hospital wards in Northern Ireland to help alleviate pressure on health staff.
On Thursday, Northern Ireland's chief nursing officer confirmed that 110 combat medical technicians involved in the deployment were returning to their military duties this week.
Prof Charlotte McArdle told the Stormont Health Committee that the medics, who worked as senior nursing assistants at three hospitals, had been a "welcome addition" to support nurses but were being withdrawn.
First Minister Arlene Foster said: "I simply want to thank sincerely all of those 110 military personnel who came forward and helped us at a critical time here in Northern Ireland - huge thanks to them."