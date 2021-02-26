Belfast: Mum and daughter rescued from harbour by ferry crew
A mother and her 11-year-old daughter have been rescued after going overboard from a ferry at Belfast Harbour.
The incident happened at about 18:45 GMT on Thursday as the Stena Horizon ferry approached the dock.
Stena Line said it deployed emergency response crews from the ferry and another of its vessels that was nearby.
The mother and her daughter were lifted from the water and taken to hospital. Police are investigating how they entered the water.
Stena Line said it had "informed all relevant authorities" about the incident and was helping with investigations that were taking place.