Covid-19: Care home resident died after missing Covid-19 jab
By Conor Spackman and Claire Irwin
BBC Spotlight
- Published
A 92-year-old woman died with Covid-19 weeks after she, and other temporary care home residents, were skipped over during the vaccination programme.
Vaccinators came to the County Antrim care home where Dorothy Kane, from Ballymena, was staying on 16 December 2020.
However, a Department of Health policy at that stage meant only permanent residents got the jab.
Dorothy tested positive for Covid-19 on 20 January 2021 and died a week later.
Her daughter Maxine Kane said she was denied the chance to spend precious final hours with mother because of the fact she had contracted the virus.
BBC One Northern Ireland's Spotlight programme asked the department why, despite its pledge to protect the most vulnerable, Dorothy and other temporary residents had not been vaccinated alongside permanent residents.
The department said care home residents were being given the Pfizer vaccine in December.
It said temporary residents would not have been able to get a second Pfizer dose when they went back to their own homes because GPs were using the AztraZeneca vaccine.
Maxine said, despite considerable efforts, she will always regret not pushing harder for her mother to be vaccinated.
In the week of Dorothy's death, more than a month after she could have been vaccinated, the Department decided to give temporary residents the AstraZeneca vaccine through GPs and district nurses going into care homes.
The story of how Dorothy was missed by the Department of Health's vaccination programme is told for the first time on Tuesday's Spotlight programme.
Northern Ireland's vaccination programme has been widely seen as a success, with more than half a million people getting the first dose of the vaccine.
Dorothy, approached to be a model in her youth, married David, a war time naval man in 1951.
They were together for 66 years, until David's death in 2017.
"Sparkly and sparky"
Maxine Kane has described her mother as 'mischievous, spirted, very funny, someone who always turned a negative into a positive'.
She added: "A virus doesn't discriminate between temporary and permanent residents.
"She had so much life she wanted to live. She never got the age she was. The sparkly and sparky girl was always inside."
County Antrim GP, Dr John McSparran, was first to highlight temporary care home residents being missed.
Dr McSparran, who part owns the care home where Dorothy died, said: "It seems to me that there was a major flaw here. It's potentially something that was very avoidable."
He added: "At the outset, yes there are always going to be teething problems that were apparent with the distribution of the vaccine, but I've brought the matter up with the Public Health Agency and I've asked them to look into why this decision was taken.
"I'm still waiting on a response coming back from them, but certainly this was possibly an avoidable death."
Like so many others during this pandemic, Dorothy contracting Covid-19 meant Maxine had to stay away in her mother's final hours.
She said: "I was not able to hold her hand and comfort my beloved mum. I will forever grieve that I could not be with her."
Spotlight will be on BBC One Northern Ireland at 22:45 GMT on Tuesday and will also be available later on BBC iPlayer.