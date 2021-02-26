Brexit: DUP agriculture minister orders border post construction halt
The DUP's agriculture minister has ordered a halt to the construction of permanent facilities for checking agri-food goods arriving in NI from GB.
Gordon Lyons told Press Association that he had halted further recruitment of staff for port facilities.
There will also be a halt to charges levied at ports on traders bringing good from GB to NI.
Mr Lyons said he was responding to "practical difficulties" caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.
He said there was too much uncertainty around the end of the protocol grace periods.
"It's a real nightmare for us and it's going to be causing us an awful lot of problems," he said.
Planning permission was achieved last year actually to build proper, permanent, purpose built facilities. The contracts had been awarded to construction firms.
To my knowledge no work has actually begun on these facilities yet.
Mr Lyons may well have ordered his officials to halt activity, whether they actually follow that order, I am led to believe, is another matter.
I understand officials are seeking legal advice, on whether this order can actually be followed, given that it impinges upon the treaty between the UK and the EU.
We know the former agriculture minister, Edwin Poots, had looked at this issue of whether border posts could be built, could be operated, and after he took legal advice on that, he decided there was nothing he could do, that his hands were tied.
Temporary facilities are currently in place to carry out post-Brexit checks on goods in Belfast, Larne and Warrenpoint.
Mr Lyons said he had let his executive colleagues know he had instructed his department to "halt work on a range of issues relating to work at the ports".