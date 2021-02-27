Pitt Park: Four released over 'UVF incident'
Four men arrested by police investigating a gathering of masked men in east Belfast on 2 February have been released.
Detectives have described the incident in Pitt Park as a "display of sinister force" related to loyalist paramilitary activity.
Two of the men who were detained on Friday are 53, with the others aged 34 and 36.
They have been released pending reports to the public prosecution service.
The 34-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug and is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Police said the investigation into the Pitt Park incident is ongoing.
Last week, a Belfast court was told that up to 60 masked men were involved.
During that hearing three men aged 34, 56 and 58 were charged with unlawful assembly and affray and were remanded in custody.