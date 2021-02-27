Coronavirus: Two further Covid-19-related deaths in NI
A further two deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.
That brings its total during the pandemic to 2,052.
There have been 112,357 positive cases of the virus recorded in NI after an additional 184 cases were confirmed.
Hospital occupancy rates, according to the latest figures, stands at 95%, while there are 28 active outbreaks in NI care homes.
The department updated its daily dashboard on Saturday afternoon.
It shows there are 307 Covid-19 inpatients across Northern Ireland's hospitals, a daily fall of 28.
Thirty-six patients remain in intensive care, while there are 31 coronavirus patients requiring ventilation.
Saturday marks exactly one year since Northern Ireland recorded its first positive case of Covid-19.
At this point in time, more than half a million people in Northern Ireland have had a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
That is about 27% of the overall population and about 35% of the adult population.
On Friday, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) recorded another fall in the weekly number of Covid-19-related deaths.
The virus was mentioned on 78 death certificates in the week to 19 February, bringing Nisra's death toll to 2,751.