Larne house fire: Elderly woman in a critical condition
- Published
An elderly woman is in a critical condition following a house fire in Larne, County Antrim.
The fire happened on Saturday at about 13:00 GMT at a property on the Ballyrickard Road.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) arrived at the scene shortly after and said the fire was under control by 14:30.
The woman, in her 80's remains critically ill and is being treated at hospital for her injuries.
Police said the fire is not being treated as suspicious at this time.
The Ballyrickard Road was temporarily closed during the incident but has since re-opened.