Londonderry: Teenager shot in the leg in Curryneirin
A teenager has been taken to hospital after being shot in the leg in Londonderry on Saturday.
The incident happened at Milldale Crescent in the Currynierin area at around 21:00 GMT.
Police described the victim as a male in his late teens.
Shortly after the shooting he was taken to hospital for treatment. The PSNI has appealed for witnesses to come forward with information.
Sinn Féin councillor Paul Fleming condemned the shooting.
"There is no place for guns on our streets and those responsible should get off the backs of the community.
"Anyone with information on what happened should bring it forward to police."