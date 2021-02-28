Covid:19: Robin Swann hopes for memorial in NI
Health Minister Robin Swann said he hopes that after the pandemic there will be a memorial for those who died with Covid-19 in NI.
It has been a year since the first case of the virus was recorded in Northern Ireland.
The Department of Health's death toll is now 2,052, with two additional deaths reported on Saturday.
Mr Swann said he wanted to put a proposal about a memorial to his colleagues on the Stormont executive.
He said conversations had been held within the Department of Health about remembering those who had lost their lives.
"It's how we do this in a respectful way, but also acknowledging the sacrifice of loss, and also, at the same time, the sacrifice of service from our health service families," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Sunday Sequence programme.
"From many across our voluntary and communities sector as well, who helped their communities at the time that they were at their most vulnerable.
"So it's something I'm very keen to put a proposal forward to my executive colleagues about how we do that."
Reflecting on the beginning of the pandemic, Mr Swann said the projected number of deaths in Northern Ireland "shook" ministers and they had to prepare for the "worst case scenario".
He told the programme there was no "guidebook to work from" and said there will be a future period of reflection and inquiry, however, for now the world remains "in the teeth" of the crisis.
The former Ulster Unionist Party leader said it was originally intended he would serve as health minister for "a few months until things settled down" when appointed by his successor Steve Aiken in January 2020.
However, "there was a conscious decision to keep that continuity" at the start of the pandemic.
One year on
There have now been 112,357 positive cases of the virus recorded in NI after an additional 184 cases were confirmed on Saturday.
Hospital occupancy rates, according to the latest figures, stands at 95%, while there are 28 active outbreaks in NI care homes.
The department updated its daily dashboard on Saturday afternoon.
Saturday marked exactly one year since Northern Ireland recorded its first positive case of Covid-19.
At this point in time, more than half a million people in Northern Ireland have had a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
That is about 27% of the overall population and about 35% of the adult population.
On Friday, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) recorded another fall in the weekly number of Covid-19-related deaths.
The virus was mentioned on 78 death certificates in the week to 19 February, bringing Nisra's death toll to 2,751.
PSNI warning over Portrush 'car cruise'
Meanwhile, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has urged people not to take part in a planned "car cruise" in Portrush on Sunday.
Insp Rory Bradley said police were reminding people to adhere to coronavirus restrictions, which "stipulate that no person may leave or remain away from a place where they normally live without excuse".
The PSNI said it will have additional officers on patrol in and around the north coast over the weekend.
Insp Bradley added that people who are showing disregard should expect "swift enforcement".
"We will always engage with people first explaining the guidance and the law and encourage people to comply, judging each case on its own merits.
"However, where we are left with no choice but to enforce, we will take this measure in order to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities and help protect our NHS."