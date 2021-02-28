Coronavirus: Covid-19 safety measures in NI schools 'inadequate'
Covid-19 safety measures implemented in Northern Ireland schools to date have "not been adequate", according to the chair of the education committee.
Chris Lyttle, an Alliance Party MLA, was speaking as the Stormont executive prepares to meet to discuss plans for coming out of lockdown.
Pupils in primaries one to three and those in pre-school will be the first to fully return to class on 8 March.
They will be followed by pupils in years 12-14 on 22 March.
Pupils in other years do not yet know when they will return to school.
Education Minister Peter Weir has said there is a "strong case" for all pupils in Northern Ireland to return to classrooms by 8 March, believing health officials at Stormont had been "over-cautious" in recommending a phased return to school.
But on the BBC's Sunday Politics programme, Mr Lyttle said the key to the return of pupils was safety.
"We need to heed the medical and scientific advice with safety measures in place," he said.
"We were told we were getting additional face covering compliance and communications - that should already be in place," he added.
"We need effective school testing, we need delivery of special school staff vaccination programme that is now long overdue, so we need the minister to step up in those regards."
He added that the approach of the DUP and the education minister over the issue of schools had been "profoundly unhelpful", particularly concerning the return of primaries one to three for two weeks and then back to remote learning for another week.
"That is a particular concern the executive will want to review this week."
The Department of Education has already sent guidance to primary schools about the curriculum.
"The department appreciates that children will have had very different home experiences during the period of remote learning.
"We equally recognise that the 'catch-up' narrative can place unnecessary pressure and anxiety on children."
The interim mental health champion Prof Siobhan O'Neill has also previously warned of the negative effect of the pandemic on the wellbeing of children and young people.