Belfast: Young people 'reckless' in antisocial gatherings
By Sara Neill
BBC News NI
- Published
A group of up to 30 young people who gathered to light fires and drink in west Belfast on Saturday night behaved "recklessly and irresponsibly", police have said.
It took officers more than an hour to disperse the crowd from around Bell Steele Road.
Police responded to reports of people lighting small fires and running in front of traffic at about 19:10 GMT.
Supt Gerard Pollock said officers' priority was to keep young people safe.
"This is reckless behaviour, which is even more irresponsible during this global pandemic when we all have a role to play in protecting ourselves and each other by staying at home and staying in our bubble," he said.
"Our intention is not to criminalise young people - our priority is keeping them safe and prevent antisocial behaviour from impacting on the lives of others."
Police said they dealt with other incidents of antisocial behaviour at in east and north Belfast on Friday and Saturday nights.
Sean Gallagher, who lives in near Bell Steele Road, has spent many mornings over the past year clearing up the mess left behind after such gatherings.
"I was furloughed from last March and started doing it then because people were walking a lot in the area and it was just to clean it up a bit for them," he said.
"It's very disheartening to see the rubbish and the mess but once it's cleared up it looks well."
SDLP councillor Brian Heading said the young people who had gathered risking increasing the coronavirus infection rate in the area.
"We understand that there's a lot of pent up energy, there's a lot of frustration, there's a lot of boredom about but this is not the best way to expend that energy," he said.
"We need to be able to get as many of our [youth] facilities open - once the vaccine allows us to - and get some activity for [young people] to do.
"There needs to be a discussion about the long term because antisocial behaviour hasn't just occurred with Covid."