Benburb: Police break up crowd of 250 watching fight
Police have broken up a crowd of about 250 people who had gathered for an "organised fight" in County Tyrone.
It happened at a disused yard on Battleford Road near Benburb on Sunday morning.
Ch Insp Barney O'Connor said the gathering was "clearly a breach" of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.
It caused concern for residents in the area, he said, and there was disruption "due to the large number of vehicles... belonging to those in attendance".
"Significant engagement took place between our officers and those in attendance and the crowd subsequently left the area," he said.
"An investigation is underway and evidence gathered will now be reviewed, and breaches of the regulations will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service."