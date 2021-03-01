Census 2021: People in NI encouraged to complete survey online
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Everyone in Northern Ireland is being encouraged to go online to complete this year's census rather than fill in a paper form.
Census Day is 21 March but households will start receiving information this week about how to complete the survey.
It will be at least a year before any of the results are announced.
For the first time a question will be asked on sexual-orientation but it will not be compulsory to answer it.
Information leaflets and translation booklets about the census have been produced in 17 languages.
The census in Scotland has been delayed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic but it is going ahead as planned in England and Wales as well as Northern Ireland.
'Easy to complete'
Siobhan Carey, the registrar general at the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra), said it was important for everyone to take part.
"While we would strongly encourage people to complete their census online, paper forms are still available for those that need one," she said.
"You don't have to wait until 21 March - once you receive your census pack through the post simply go to census.gov.uk/ni to complete the information for your household."
The first results are expected to be published in summer 2022.
The total population of Northern Ireland will be announced then but more specific details - including figures relating to the religious make-up of the population - are not expected to be released until autumn 2022.
Ms Carey said: "The census form is very easy to complete, taking less than 20 minutes per household, and the results will help determine funding and services for the next 10 years.
"Over the next few days each household will receive in the post their invitation to take part.
"This will have an access code to enable the public to complete their census return online at census.gov.uk/ni.
"The information gathered in the census will be used by government to help plan provision for health, education, transport and so much more."
Some new questions
A census occurs every 10 years and participation is compulsory.
In the 2011 census 45.1% of the population specified that they were Catholic or brought up Catholic and 48.4% were from a Protestant or other Christian background.
A national identity question was also asked: 39.9% considered themselves British only, 25.3% Irish only, 20.9% Northern Irish only, with others specifying multiple national identities.
Dr David Marshall, the director of census at Nisra, said the 2021 census would have a number of new questions.
He said: "There's a new household question on renewable energy systems available to the household.
"There is a small number of additional or new individual questions - one on autism or Asperger's syndrome, one on apprenticeships and a new question on sexual orientation."
In total, there are about 40 questions per adult and 12 per household.
The current estimate of the population in Northern Ireland is 1.9 million.