Ormeau arrest: PSNI chief faces legal case over suspension
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
The Police Federation is planning to take a legal case against the PSNI chief constable over the decision to suspend an officer in February.
The action followed the PSNI's handling of a commemoration event for victims of the 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers attack in south Belfast.
After reviewing footage from the event, Chief Constable Simon Byrne apologised for what had happened.
The federation said "pre-action" legal papers will be served later this week.
It told BBC NI's The Nolan Show that due process was not followed when the officer was suspended ahead of a conduct investigation by the Police Ombudsman.
On 5 February 2021, people had gathered to mark the anniversary of a loyalist gun attack at the bookmakers on Ormeau Road where five people were killed and several others were injured in 1992.
Mark Sykes, who was shot and injured in the attack, was arrested at the commemoration and later released.
Mr Sykes said he was grabbed and handcuffed after swearing at police.
Chief Constable Simon Byrne apologised and said the decision to suspend the officer was taken after a review of body worn video footage.
A second officer was re-positioned after the incident.
Mr Byrne said "between 30 and 40" people had gathered for the commemoration and a man was approached about NI's coronavirus regulations, which prohibit public meetings of more than six people.