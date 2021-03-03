Coronavirus Catch-up: Have you got any questions?
What questions do you have about the Northern Ireland Executive's plan to exit lockdown?
Our political reporter Jayne McCormack and business reporter Richard Morgan will join Jordan Kenny to answer them live during Thursday's Coronavirus Catch-up.
Tune in at 19:00 GMT on the BBC News NI website, iPlayer and BBC News NI Facebook Page.
