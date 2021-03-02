Operation Venetic: Man charged after Newry searches
- Published
A man has been charged with a number of offences following police searches in Newry on Monday during which 14 vehicles were seized.
The 33-year-old has been charged with being concerned in the supply of class A and class B drugs and conspiracy to import class B drugs.
He is also charged with entering into an arrangement to acquire criminal property.
The searches were part of the National Crime Agency-led Operation Venetic.
Police estimated that the vehicles - many of which they described as high-end - were worth £500,000 to £750,000.
Operation Venetic was launched after Encrochat - a secure mobile phone instant messaging service used by criminals worldwide - was cracked by an international law enforcement team.
Hundreds of arrests were made across the UK and Europe last year as part of the operation.