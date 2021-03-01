Troubles pension delayed for medical test guidance
The Troubles pension scheme has been pushed back from opening this month, Justice Minister Naomi Long has told the Northern Ireland Assembly.
It is already running almost a year behind schedule.
The delay is likely to be for "a number of weeks", with the decision taken by Mr Justice McAlinden, the head of the panel ruling on who qualifies.
The extra time will allow for guidance around medical assessments to be given to applicants.
Mrs Long said that victims' groups had been consulted about the decision and agreed with it.
"I trust that the scheme will open at the earliest opportunity," she told assembly members.
"Victims have waited a long time and I am keen they have access to it as soon as possible."
Separately, there is still no settlement on the issue of how a potential bill of up to £1.2bn will be paid.
Stormont has called on the government to provide extra funds outside the block grant.
However, after recent court action the Northern Ireland Executive has acknowledged it is ultimately liable for funding the scheme.
BBC News NI understands that the figure is based on as many as 17,000 successful applications, the overwhelming majority of which would relate to mental trauma as opposed to physical injury.
To qualify for annual payments of between £2,000 and £10,000, individuals must have suffered a severe and permanent physical or psychological injury caused through no fault of their own.
It is anticipated there could be as many as 30,000 applications in total and the process could take years to work through.
The scheme could run for up to 30 years, with payments transferring to an individual's spouse or carer upon their death.