Holyland: Police bring forward 'St Patrick's Day' plans
- Published
Police have issued £11,000 in Covid fines after breaking up seven parties that began on Monday night in Belfast's Holyland area.
The PSNI said young people were also playing loud music and drinking on the street.
The incidents have prompted police to bring forward plans to manage St Patrick's Day gatherings in the area.
A total of 74 Covid notices were issued overnight.
Three people under 18 years old received community resolution notices and a 16-year-old was brought home to their parents.
PSNI Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said files on 14 people were being forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service.
"We deployed significant resources yesterday into the early hours of this morning as a result of the behaviour of some people staying in or visiting this residential area," he said.
St Patrick's Day operation
"We have now also brought forward our plans around St Patrick's Day and will begin the operation today, increasing resources dedicated to the area.
"We will also continue to liaise with colleagues from each of the universities, further education colleges, Belfast City Council and other agencies as we work together to address this issue."
The senior police officer said it was "disappointing and difficult" to understand how some people think the current health regulations and restrictions do not apply to them.
He said some parents and guardians needed to take more of an interest in what their young people were doing.
"This is a residential area and understandably, local people are fed up having to live with this type of behaviour," he said.
"Our message is very clear. All students or anyone visiting the Holyland area must follow the latest Covid 19 health and safety advice and specific guidance regarding houses of multiple occupancy provided by the universities."
Those who break the rules could receive a penalty notice, a community restorative notice or could face arrest, the chief inspector warned.
When those involved are students, police will contact their educational establishment, and this could have a significant impact on their educational career, he said.
There have been several instances of gatherings in the Holyland area during the pandemic that have been against the Covid-19 regulations.