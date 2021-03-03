Bangor: Woman charged in connection with attempted murder
A 38-year-old woman has been charged with assisting offenders in relation to an attempted murder incident in Bangor.
It happened on Sunday 28 February, at Fermore Road in the County Down, with the victim being a man in his 20s.
The woman is due to appear before Newtownards' Magistrates Court on 31 March.
A 39-year-old man arrested on Tuesday morning remains in police custody, and a 47-year-old man arrested on Sunday has been released on police bail.