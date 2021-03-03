Covid-19: Michelle O'Neill defends lack of dates in lockdown exit plan
- Published
The deputy first minister has defended the executive's lockdown exit plan, which unlike the English and Scottish plans does not have indicative dates.
Speaking on Good Morning Ulster, Michelle O'Neill said the executive took the most cautious approach.
Businesses have criticised the lack of detail around dates for reopening.
However, Ms O'Neill said: "We're not going to give people false hope and false dawns around dates that cannot be delivered upon."
She added: "The worst thing I think would happen to the business community right now would be that we lift some restrictions and then have to bring them back in again."
The factors for easing the lockdown include the infection rate of the virus, known as the R number, the number of people in hospital, vaccine rollout and progress in testing and tracing positive cases.
"What we need now is a cautious and sustainable approach to allow businesses and the community and our families to get back together as quickly as possibly, but to do so in a way that's actually lasting that doesn't lead us back in this endless cycle of lockdowns," Ms O'Neill said.
"There was a collective agreement at the executive yesterday that this pathway gives us the best chance to come out of the lockdown without having to go back into one."
Speaking on Tuesday, DUP First Minister Arlene Foster said the plan was "not perfect" but added she wanted to prevent any future lockdowns.
Ms O'Neill said that the DUP had not pressed for dates to be included in the plan.
"There was collective agreement that this is the best flexible plan that we could produce," she said.
Ms O'Neill said the executive had already started to work through the pathways for easing restrictions with each of the sectors.
However, the lack of dates for reopening has been criticised by many business owners.
'Created more confusion'
Sam Connolly, a gym owner from County Down, said: "We don't want to get back to work too early, but we have been very patient and we feel very let down by this.
"There's absolutely nothing to go on here, it's not transparent in any way.
"Please try and see it from our side of the equation. Give us something to work with and then at least we can see some blue sky in this."
Joe Dougan, promoter for SHINE Belfast who oversees major festivals like Belsonic and the Custom House Square gigs, said he welcomed the roadmap.
However, he added: "I guess it's a little bit disappointing because there are no dates attached to that.
"Just seeing what happening across the water in England, there has been a lot of positivity about the larger music festivals there that take place later in the summer.
"I think that we're holding out a lot of hope that we'll be able to stage some sort of outdoor entertainment this summer."
He added that "people are crying out for entertainment and a little bit of release".
Donal Kelly, who runs a tattoo and piercing business in Belfast said: "If anything it's created more confusion for us.
"Before yesterday we had a vague timeline in our heads based on Scotland and the rest of the UK."
On Tuesday, two more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland. A further 149 cases have been diagnosed.
The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has dropped by 13 to 289 - the lowest number since October 2020. Thirty-four people with the virus are being treated in intensive care.
What is NI's plan for easing lockdown?
There are nine pathways set out by the executive:
- Home and community
- Education
- Work
- Retail
- Hospitality
- Sport and leisure
- Worship and ceremonies
- Travel and tourism
- Culture, heritage and entertainment
The document then sets out the five-step sequencing of the executive plans to gradually lift restrictions on each of those sectors.
Read the full pathway-to-recovery plan here.
