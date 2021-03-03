'Text-a-nurse' service launches for young people
- Published
Young people can contact a school nurse for support via a new "text-a-nurse" service launched by the Department of Health.
Aimed at 11-19 year olds, it will see school nurses providing a secure and confidential option for help.
Nurses will be available from Monday to Friday under the new scheme.
Education Minister Peter Weir said it was vital for young people to be heard during "these difficult times".
He said school nurses would provide help on a range of issues including:
- Emotional health and wellbeing
- Alcohol and drugs
- Sexual health
- Bullying
- General health issues
"The emotional health and wellbeing of children and young people has never been more important," he said.
"During these difficult times when many children and young people have suffered from being out of an education setting for prolonged periods of time, it is more important than ever that they know they can talk to someone confidentially about their concerns."
Who are you going to call?
Each health trust in Northern Ireland already has a school nursing team incorporated into the Specialist Community Public Health Nursing Service.
Nurses will be available to young people now 09:00-17:00 from Monday-Friday, excluding bank holidays. The aim is for all messages to have received a response within 24 hours.
The numbers for each trust are:
- Belfast Trust Text-A-Nurse : 07507 328290
- Northern Trust: Text-A-Nurse 07480 635982
- Southern Trust Text-A-Nurse 07507 328057
- Western Trust Text-A-Nurse 07480 635984
- South Eastern Trust Text-A-Nurse: 07507 327263
Emily Roberts, a safeguarding nurse at the Public Health Agency, said the confidential nature of the service might encourage more people to come forward with sensitive concerns.
"We hope through this non-judgemental, confidential text service young people will be empowered to ask those questions that they otherwise wouldn't have the confidence to ask," she said.
The service is being delivered via ChatHealth, a platform that has been used elsewhere in the UK, but will feature in Northern Ireland for the first time.