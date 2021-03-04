Mother-and-baby homes inquiry panel announced
- Published
A team which will work with victims and survivors of mother-and-baby homes in NI to establish terms of reference for an independent investigation has been announced.
In January, the NI Executive announced its intention to establish a victim-centred independent investigation.
This will be into the operation of historical institutions between 1922 and 1990.
It followed the publication of a long-awaited report.
The report was into mother-and-baby homes and Magdalene Laundries in Northern Ireland.
The Stormont-commissioned research was carried out by Queen's University and Ulster University.
It examined whether a public inquiry should be held into the homes.
The Department of Health said the members of the Truth Recovery Design Team are:
- Deirdre Mahon, a qualified and experienced social worker/youth and community worker
- Phil Scraton, professor emeritus in the School of Law, Queen's University Belfast
- Dr Maeve O'Rourke, lecturer in human rights at the Irish Centre for Human Rights, National University of Ireland Galway, and barrister
The Department of Health also announced details of a dedicated phone line 0300 0200 789 and website to enable victims and survivors of the institutions to participate.
Health Minister Robin Swann said he was delighted to announce the appointments and had "asked the team to start its work immediately and to report within the six month timeframe set by the executive for this work".
First Minister Arlene Foster said "many women and children who were victims of shocking ill-treatment and abuse in mother-and-baby homes and Magdalene laundries have had to wait far too long for their voices to be heard".
"The appointment of this team of experts to work with victims and survivors in shaping the independent investigation is another welcome step forward in the long fight to break the silence around their suffering," she added.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said "the harrowing stories of the many women and children who suffered abuse in Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries are truly heartbreaking".
"This is another significant step towards finally securing justice for the victims and survivors of this abuse, and it is vital that they are at the heart of the co-design process," she added.
"I would encourage all victims and survivors to come forward and to make their voices heard so that the team of experts can set about shining a light on this dark and shameful period in our history."
The report into mother-and-baby homes and Magdalene laundries in NI was commissioned by the Department of Health in 2018 and assessed the period from 1922 to 1990.
It examined eight mother and baby homes, a number of former workhouses, four Magdalene laundries and sought personal testimony from women and children with "lived experience" of the institutions.
Mother-and-baby institutions housed women and girls who became pregnant outside marriage.
The laundries were Catholic-run workhouses that operated across the island of Ireland.
What are the report's key findings?
- It describes as a "conservative estimate" that over 10,500 women and girls entered the homes between 1922 and 1990
- The majority of them were from NI (86%), with the remainder from the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain
- About a third of those admitted were under the age of 19, with the youngest child to be admitted aged 12
- A number were the victims of sexual crime, including rape and incest
- Living conditions and care for residents were recorded in little detail but personal testimonies revealed "strenuous physical labour" being expected of them late into their pregnancies
- It is "indisputable" that there was "considerable movement" of babies from some of the homes in NI to the Republic of Ireland