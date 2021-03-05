Pitt Park: Four arrested over masked crowd
There have been four more arrests over an incident involving a gathering of masked men in east Belfast's Pitt Park.
The incident happened on 2 February, and police said it was linked to the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).
On Friday, the men, aged 40, 45, 48, and 52, were arrested by officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch and Paramilitary Crime Task Force.
A number of searches have taken place in the east Belfast, Dundonald and Newtownards areas.
The men were arrested on suspicion of terrorism, and are being questioned at Musgrave Street police station.
It is the latest in a number of arrests related to the incident.
On Wednesday, three men and a woman were arrested in connection with it, before later being released.
Det Ch Supt John McVea said he would "appeal to anyone in the community who has information or footage regarding the incident or criminality in the area, to contact the police".