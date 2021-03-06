Londonderry: Man, 33, charged with murder of young woman
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old woman in County Londonderry.
Jonathan James Cresswell, 33, of Briar Hill Gardens, Greysteel, is accused of murdering Katie Simpson following an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney, on 3 August 2020.
He was remanded in custody after appearing in Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Saturday via video link.
Cresswell confirmed he understood the charge against him.
PSNI Det Sgt James Brannigan told the court he believed he could connect Cresswell to the charge.
Bail was refused on the grounds of risk of reoffending, risk of flight and risk of interference with witnesses and with the police investigation.
Cresswell will reappear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court by video link on 1 April.