Portrush: Two young couples attacked by gang of youths
An SDLP MLA has called for an urgent meeting with the police over anti-social behaviour in Portrush after two young couples were attacked by a gang of youths on Friday.
Police said the incident happened at around 20:50 GMT near the train station at Eglinton Street in the town centre.
The four people attacked were two men in their 20s and two girls in their late teens.
One of the men was taken to hospital for treatment after the incident.
SDLP MLA Cara Hunter described Friday evening's attack as "gross violent behaviour" and said she was concerned about a number of recent incidents.
She said she had been advised there were more than a dozen people gathered on Friday evening and that a teenager was also attacked last weekend.
In that incident, a 17-year-old, Pierce Quigley, was attacked outside the Atlantic Hotel on the Main Street while walking alone.
His father, Jason Quigley, told BBC News NI that his son, who had broken his foot, was using crutches to help him walk when the incident happened.
Mr Quigley said Pierce was confronted by a young man, one of a group of four, who demanded he hand over a crutch.
When Pierce refused, he was attacked before the four youths ran off in the direction of Portrush harbour.
Mr Quigley said he was "disgusted" over the attack and that it was a parent's "worst nightmare, hearing that your son has been hurt, let alone when he's so vulnerable". Mark Fielding, the mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said large groups of youths have been gathering in the town on recent evenings.
"I've been informed that 40 to 50 youths are drinking alcohol. They move on from here and sometimes go down to Antrim Gardens and the main street in Portrush," he said.
"It is a worrying trend, particularly in a time of a pandemic. Social gatherings shouldn't be happening in the first place.
"It seems to be linked to the train services, they seem to come here at 4pm and many of them are leaving at 9pm on the last train."
The police said they are investigating both incidents and appealed for information.