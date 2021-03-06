Coronavirus: Four further Covid-19-related deaths in NI
A further four deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.
That brings its total during the pandemic to 2,072.
There have been 113,517 positive cases of the virus recorded in NI after an additional 172 cases were confirmed.
Hospital occupancy rates, according to the latest figures, stands at 91%, while there are 18 active outbreaks in NI care homes.
That is 10 fewer care home outbreaks than seven days ago.
The department updated its daily dashboard on Saturday afternoon.
It shows there are 226 Covid-19 inpatients across Northern Ireland's hospitals, 117 less than a week ago.
Thirty patients remain in intensive care, while there are 25 coronavirus patients requiring ventilation.
The Department of Health's figures related to a 24-hour period and are based on a positive confirmed test result.
Republic's 500,000 vaccine milestone
The latest figures come a day after the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) recorded a fall in its record of Covid-related deaths for the fifth week in a row.
Nisra's figures, which are based on counting when the virus is mentioned on death certificates, indicated that 55 people died with the virus in the week up to Friday, 26 February, giving it a total death toll of 2,806.
About 30% of Northern Ireland's population have now had a first vaccine against Covid-19.
On Saturday, it was announced that the Republic of Ireland had hit a milestone of 500,000 vaccines administered.
Just been informed by the HSE that we have passed the half a million mark of #CovidVaccine doses administered.— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 6, 2021
Good news. The vaccines are having a significant impact on mortality and serious illness.
The number of COVID patients in hospitals and ICU is reducing all the time.
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin hailed the achievement as "good news" on social media, adding that vaccines were having "a significant impact on mortality and serious illness".
He said the government and the Health Service Executive (HSE) were doing everything they can to secure supplies and to give vaccines to people as quickly as possible.