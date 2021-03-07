Glengormley war memorial vandalism treated as 'hate crime'
Vandalism of a war memorial in Glengormley, County Antrim, is being treated as a hate crime by police.
Several poppy wreaths at the Ballyclare Road memorial were damaged overnight on Saturday and the incident was reported to police on Sunday morning.
A railing was fitted around the site in 2014 due to previous incidents of criminal damage.
The attack has been condemned by the deputy mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Noreen McClelland.
The SDLP councillor said it was not the first time the memorial had been targeted, adding that "every time it happens people condemn it, it's totally unacceptable."
"The whole community is angry this has happened, there's absolutely no need for it" she said.
"The hateful attacks on this site are totally disrespectful and those responsible do not represent our shared community."
Police have confirmed the incident is being treated as a hate crime and have appealed for more information.